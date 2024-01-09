Send Money, Mobile Recharge, Utility Bills or Insurance Premium payments won’t be missed with bKash Auto Pay

Corporates

Press Release
09 January, 2024, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 09 January, 2024, 08:12 pm

Photo: Courtesy
bKash 'Auto Pay' turning out to be the simple solution for periodical payments like sending money to loved ones, mobile recharge, paying utility bills or insurance premiums amidst our busy lifestyle.

By activating the Auto Pay service, customers will no longer have to remember the same type of transactions over and over again. By maintaining the required balance in the account, the transaction will be completed automatically at the specified time.

Auto Pay can also be enabled for monthly deposits of insurance premiums. The insurance premium will be credited without any charge if the premium payment date and amount are set before the specified date. At present, MetLife's insurance premiums are being paid through the bKash Auto Pay service.

To start the service, select 'Auto Pay' from 'My bKash' or the bKash menu and tap on the 'New Auto Pay' button. Then select the 'Mobile Recharge', 'Send Money' or 'Pay Bill' options from the service type to input the number/organisation details, amount and in how many days the auto payment will be made. After providing confirmation auto pay service will be activated.

bKash will then remind the customer to maintain sufficient balance through a notification before the scheduled payment day. Customers can enable multiple 'Auto Pay' as per their needs. They can also cancel the 'Auto Pay' option at any time from the app.

From the 'Auto Pay' menu, a list of all the active 'Auto Pay' services can be seen. Details about bKash Auto Pay can be viewed at this address -- https://www.bkash.com/en/page/autopay.

