Seminar on 'Taxation in Bangladesh: Past, Present and Future'  held at BUP

A seminar titled "Taxation in Bangladesh: Past, Present and Future" organised by the Department of Public Administration under Faculty of Arts and Social Science (FASS) of Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) on Wednesday (11 May).

Taxation is one of the major sources of public revenue to meet the revenue and development expenditures with a view to accomplishing some economic and social objectives such as redistribution of income, price stabilisation, and discouraging harmful consumption. The seminar was organised to discuss about the past, present and future taxation system in Bangladesh in order to accelerate successful tax reforms, said a press release.

Planning Minister MA Mannan, MP, graced the occasion the chief guest while BUP VC Major General Md Mahbub-ul Alam, ndc, afwc, psc, MPhil, PhD was present as the special guest.

Dr Muhammad Abdul Mazid, former Secretary to the Government of Bangladesh and former chairman of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) presented the keynote paper. Brigadier General Mohammad Shamsul Arefin, ndc, psc, Dean, FASS chaired the seminar.

In his closing speech, the Hon'ble Minister said that to keep the economy of the country stable, new sectors would be explored to increase the scope of tax system. He called upon all to work together to create skilled human resource who would be able to utilise foreign loan judicially and payback those in time.

Among others, BUP Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khondoker Mokaddem Hossain, BUP high officials, faculty members and students also attended the seminar.