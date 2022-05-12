Seminar on 'Taxation in Bangladesh: Past, Present and Future'  held at BUP

Corporates

TBS Report
12 May, 2022, 09:50 am
Last modified: 12 May, 2022, 09:58 am

Related News

Seminar on 'Taxation in Bangladesh: Past, Present and Future'  held at BUP

TBS Report
12 May, 2022, 09:50 am
Last modified: 12 May, 2022, 09:58 am

 

A seminar titled "Taxation in Bangladesh: Past, Present and Future" organised by the Department of Public Administration under Faculty of Arts and Social Science (FASS) of Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) on Wednesday (11 May).

Taxation is one of the major sources of public revenue to meet the revenue and development expenditures with a view to accomplishing some economic and social objectives such as redistribution of income, price stabilisation, and discouraging harmful consumption. The seminar was organised to discuss about the past, present and future taxation system in Bangladesh in order to accelerate successful tax reforms, said a press release. 

Planning Minister MA Mannan, MP, graced the occasion the chief guest while BUP VC Major General Md Mahbub-ul Alam, ndc, afwc, psc, MPhil, PhD was present as the special guest.

Dr Muhammad Abdul Mazid, former Secretary to the Government of Bangladesh and former chairman of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) presented the keynote paper. Brigadier General Mohammad Shamsul Arefin, ndc, psc, Dean, FASS chaired the seminar.

In his closing speech, the Hon'ble Minister said that to keep the economy of the country stable, new sectors would be explored to increase the scope of tax system. He called upon all to work together to create skilled human resource who would be able to utilise foreign loan judicially and payback those in time.

Among others, BUP Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khondoker Mokaddem Hossain, BUP high officials, faculty members and students also attended the seminar.

Education

BUP / Taxation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

1h | Panorama
The Nilkhet book sellers who lost lakhs in the February fire are still reeling back from the effects. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

First a pandemic, then a fire: The quiet, heartsick struggles of Nilkhet booksellers

1d | Panorama
:Wholesalers as well as retail shop owners withdrew edible oil from the market in the hope of more profit. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

'If the govt can control 25% of the market, the influence of big importers will be reduced' 

1d | Panorama
Scents of spirituality

Scents of spirituality

2w | Magazine

More Videos from TBS

Rajapaksa family at the center of Sri Lanka's public outrage

Rajapaksa family at the center of Sri Lanka's public outrage

1h | Videos
Story of ‘Game Changer’ actresses

Story of ‘Game Changer’ actresses

1h | Videos
BBS forecasts a per capita income of $233

BBS forecasts a per capita income of $233

3h | Videos
Mujahidul Islam Selim's analysis of leftist politics

Mujahidul Islam Selim's analysis of leftist politics

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

3
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

5
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

6
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert