Seminar on 'The Significance of Gandhi's Engagement with Islam' held at Bangladesh University

TBS Report
28 November, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2022, 05:29 pm

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

On Monday (28 November), an international conference titled, "The Significance of Gandhi's Engagement with Islam" has been held on Bangladesh University Permanent campus.

Organised by the Department of English, BU, the keynote speaker was Prof Dr Amit Dey, from the esteemed University of Calcutta and the event was chaired by Prof Dr Mesbah Kamal, vice-chancellor of Bangladesh University. 

First, the guests were welcomed with flowers by the students from the Department of English. Then, the event started with the recitation from the Holy Books of various religions, reads a press release.

The seminar was hosted by Head of the English department.

Later, the main session started with the speech of the keynote speaker.

He profoundly discussed Gandhi's untold past and his engagement with Islam at an early age. He also reflected on how these engagements had an impact on his life and his revelation towards spirituality.

Furthermore, his session focused on socio-political aspects of Gandhi's movement and its connection to mysticism.

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Afterwards, the guests Prof Dr Md Tajul Islam, head of Department of Economics, BU and Prof Dr Surma Zakaria Chowdhury, Department of History, University of Dhaka, delivered their valuable comments.

Subsequently, students and teachers took part in an open question-answer session with the keynote speaker.

Chair of the session, Prof Dr Mesbah Kamal, presented his thoughts on the seminar and delivered the concluding speech.

Finally, the event ended with the presentation of mementoes.

Scholars, teachers, high officials and students were present in the session.

 

