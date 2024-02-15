Seminar on Questionnaire Survey of BADC's holds seminar on questionnaire survey

A seminar on "Questionnaire Survey" of BADC's Pilot Research Project on Irrigation Water Management and Web-based Agricultural Information System for Bangladesh (Web-AIS) project was held in BADC's seminar hall on 15 February.

Chairman of BADC (Grade-1) Abdullah Sajjad NDC was present as the chief guest in the seminar, reads a press release.

Member directors, secretaries and senior officials of various departments of BADC were present. Project Director Mahfuza Akhtar presented the welcome speech and keynote on the occasion.

In the speech of the chief guest, the chairman of BADC said, "More we can adapt with smart technology, the more development can be done. We have to think now about the production of Bangladesh in the next twenty years."

"We need to work together to develop smart agriculture. The project can play a role in improving the irrigation management of the country i.e. increasing the irrigation efficiency. He also said that through this project, such an app should be created so that information about the irrigation management of the entire area of the country can be obtained by clicking on it," he added.