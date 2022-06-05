Seminar on ‘Prospect of Bangladesh as Regional Aviation Hub’ held in the city

TBS Report
05 June, 2022, 11:50 am
05 June, 2022, 11:50 am

Speakers at the seminar on ‘Prospect of Bangladesh as Regional Hub’ (From left to right): Md Abdullah Al Mamun, managing director, US-Bangla Airlines; Kazi Wahidul Alam, editor, The Bangladesh Monitor; Air Vice Marshall M Mafidur Rahman, chairman, Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB); Mofizur Rahman, managing director, Novoair and Wing Com ATM Nazrul Islam, managing director, United Airways Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Courtesy
On the sidelines of the ongoing international travel and tourism fair – Triplover Dhaka Travel Mart 2022, a seminar titled "Prospect of Bangladesh as Regional Aviation Hub" held at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in the city Saturday (4 June).

Organised by The Bangladesh Monitor, the seminar gathered the representatives from all stakeholders of the Bangladesh aviation industry including regulators, airlines, concerned apex trade bodies, aviation experts, and aviation reporters among others.

Air Vice Marshall M Mafidur Rahman, chairman, Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) presented the keynote paper, reads a press release.

Md Abdullah Al Mamun, managing director, US-Bangla Airlines; Mofizur Rahman, managing director, Novoair; and Wing Com ATM Nazrul Islam, managing director, United Airways Bangladesh Ltd were in the discussion panel.

The participants mainly discussed on the existing hurdles and opportunities in development of Bangladesh aviation sector, and how to harness the potentials in establishing Bangladesh as a regional aviation hub, in line with the aspiration of the nation.

Kazi Wahidul Alam, editor of The Bangladesh Monitor moderated the session.

