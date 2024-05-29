Seminar 'JKKNIU To ABROAD - SEASON 2' held at Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University

On Tuesday, 28 May, the conference room at Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University buzzed with anticipation as the Skill Development Club presented the much-awaited seminar "JKKNIU To ABROAD - SEASON 2," spotlighting opportunities for higher education abroad.

The event was spearheaded by Abdul Awaul, President of the Skill Development Club, reads a press release.

The seminar received generous sponsorship from 'Western Education' and partnered with an array of university clubs, including the Women's Peace Cafe Club, Glossary English Department Language Club, Prothom Alo Bondhushava, JKKNIU EEE Club, JKKNIU Earth Club, and JKKNIU Environment Club. The event's media coverage was expertly handled by the university's Journalist Association, Press Club, and Journalist Forum.

The seminar unfolded in two captivating sessions. The first session featured profound insights on studying abroad, with speeches from esteemed guests such as Ferdous Hossain, Senior Consultant of Western Education; Farzana Yasmin, International Student Counselor of Western Education; Mr. Harunur Rashid, Senior Consultant of Western Education; and Md. Mohiuddin Azam, Managing Director of Western Education. An engaging Q&A session followed, providing tailored advice to students keen on international education.

The excitement peaked in the second session with a thrilling raffle draw. Ten fortunate attendees won full free IELTS courses, six walked away with stylish T-shirts, and four received compelling books.

Wrapping up the event, Abdul Awaul expressed his aspirations for the seminar's impact, saying, "We hope this special seminar organized by the Skill Development Club will pave the way for students to achieve great success." General Secretary Md Fuad echoed this sentiment, adding, "We look forward to hosting more impactful events like this through the Skill Development Club."