Seminar on 'Exploring Careers in Accounting' at Uttara University

Photo: Courtesy
On Monday, 1 April the School of Business at Uttara University hosted a seminar titled "Exploring Careers in Accounting" aimed at guiding students towards lucrative career paths in the field of accounting.

The event took place in the prestigious confines of Uttara University's Conference Room 2 from 10am to 12pm, reads a press release. 

Renowned Chartered Professional Accountant, Syed Ahmed from Toronto, Canada, graced the seminar as the keynote speaker. Leveraging his extensive expertise, Ahmed shed light on the intricacies of the accounting profession, offering invaluable insights on skill acquisition and strategies for carving a niche both domestically and internationally.

The seminar served as a platform for attendees to engage in interactive discussions and networking sessions, facilitating a deeper understanding of the dynamic landscape of accounting careers.

Distinguished personalities present at the event included Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Uttara University, Prof. Gour Gobinda Goswami, Dean of the School of Business, ASM Shahabuddin, and Chairman of the Department of Business Administration, Kazi Tarek Ullah, among others.
 

