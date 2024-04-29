Seminar on empowering tomorrow's entrepreneurs’ leads collaboration between BOU and BOEA

The Open School of Bangladesh Open University on 29 Appril, 2024, hosted a seminar titled 'Empowering Tomorrow's Entrepreneurs: Unleashing the Potential of Online Entrepreneurship' in collaboration with the Bangladesh Online Entrepreneurs Association (BOEA) on 29 Appril, 2024, held at BOU Gazipur Campus.

The event brought together academics and officials to explore the online entrepreneurship and its implications for Bangladesh's economic future. The seminar featured Md. Aktaruzzaman Sarker, General Secretary of BOEA and Senior Vice President of Shahjalal Islami Bank PLC, as the keynote speaker. Sarker emphasized the transformative power of digital innovation and networking in reshaping traditional business models. He highlighted the critical role of online platforms in providing both opportunities and challenges for entrepreneurs, stressing the importance of digital literacy, cybersecurity, and regulatory frameworks in ensuring the success of online businesses.

Addressing the audience, BOU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Humayun Akhter emphasized the university's commitment to leveraging its extensive network, including Regional and Sub-regional centers, to support entrepreneurship development initiatives aligned with the government's online smart-Bangladesh agenda.

Prof. Dr. Sabina Yeasmin, Dean of Open School, announced plans for an e-Learning Programme on Entrepreneurship Development in partnership with BOEA, utilizing appropriate digital platforms. The seminar was attended by distinguished guests including Prof. Dr. Nasim Banu, Pro-Vice Chancellor (Admin), Prof. Mostafa Azad Kamal, Treasurer, Registrar Dr Md Shafiqul Alamm, Deans, Directors, Teachers and Officials. Coordinated by the Seminar Dr. Md. Mizanoor Rahman, faculty member of Open School.

The highlight of the event was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between BOU and BOEA, formalizing their partnership to jointly develop and deliver academic programs on entrepreneurship development. BOU Registrar Dr Md Shafiqul Alam and President of Online Entrepreneurs Association Mostary Morshed Smrity signed the MoU on behalf of their respective institutions at function on BOU campus in Gazipur for the next five years, BOU Pro Vice Chancellors, Deans, Directors. Teachers, an Officers were, among others,present on the ceremony.