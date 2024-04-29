Seminar on empowering tomorrow's entrepreneurs’ leads collaboration between BOU and BOEA

Corporates

Press Release
29 April, 2024, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2024, 08:59 pm

Seminar on empowering tomorrow's entrepreneurs’ leads collaboration between BOU and BOEA

Press Release
29 April, 2024, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2024, 08:59 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Open School of Bangladesh Open University on 29 Appril, 2024, hosted a seminar titled 'Empowering Tomorrow's Entrepreneurs: Unleashing the Potential of Online Entrepreneurship' in collaboration with the Bangladesh Online Entrepreneurs Association (BOEA) on 29 Appril, 2024, held at BOU Gazipur Campus.

 The event brought together academics and officials to explore the online entrepreneurship and its implications for Bangladesh's economic future. The seminar featured Md. Aktaruzzaman Sarker, General Secretary of BOEA and Senior Vice President of Shahjalal Islami Bank PLC, as the keynote speaker. Sarker emphasized the transformative power of digital innovation and networking in reshaping traditional business models. He highlighted the critical role of online platforms in providing both opportunities and challenges for entrepreneurs, stressing the importance of digital literacy, cybersecurity, and regulatory frameworks in ensuring the success of online businesses.

Addressing the audience, BOU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Humayun Akhter emphasized the university's commitment to leveraging its extensive network, including Regional and Sub-regional centers, to support entrepreneurship development initiatives aligned with the government's online smart-Bangladesh agenda.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

 Prof. Dr. Sabina Yeasmin, Dean of Open School, announced plans for an e-Learning Programme on Entrepreneurship Development in partnership with BOEA, utilizing appropriate digital platforms. The seminar was attended by distinguished guests including  Prof. Dr. Nasim Banu, Pro-Vice Chancellor (Admin), Prof. Mostafa Azad Kamal, Treasurer, Registrar Dr Md Shafiqul Alamm, Deans, Directors, Teachers and Officials. Coordinated by the Seminar Dr. Md. Mizanoor Rahman, faculty member of Open School.

The highlight of the event was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between BOU and BOEA, formalizing their partnership to jointly develop and deliver academic programs on entrepreneurship development. BOU Registrar Dr Md Shafiqul Alam and President of Online Entrepreneurs Association Mostary Morshed Smrity signed the MoU on behalf of their respective institutions at function on BOU campus in Gazipur for the next five years, BOU Pro Vice Chancellors, Deans, Directors. Teachers,  an Officers were, among others,present on the ceremony.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photo: Nayem Ali

Gone with the heat: Struggles of street vendors

3h | Features
Photo: Collected

Kraftz’s Colouring Plates: A true escape

9h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Home security products to create a safe haven

9h | Brands
China crash involving Huawei-backed Aito electric vehicle kills three

China crash involving Huawei-backed Aito electric vehicle kills three

12h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Important things to know about Iran's nuclear program

Important things to know about Iran's nuclear program

55m | Videos
The reason why Israel-Pakistan relations were not normal

The reason why Israel-Pakistan relations were not normal

4h | Videos
Income from iron waste is lakhs of taka

Income from iron waste is lakhs of taka

1h | Videos
Are the procedures for loans flawed?

Are the procedures for loans flawed?

2h | Videos