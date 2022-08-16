Seminar on drug abuse-awareness and prevention held at BUP

TBS Report
16 August, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2022, 04:46 pm

Seminar on drug abuse-awareness and prevention held at BUP

TBS Report
16 August, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2022, 04:46 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Under the prudence guidance of BUP Vice Chancellor Major General Md Mahbub-ul Alam, ndc, afwc, psc, MPhil, PhD, the Drug Abuse & Illegal Trafficking Prevention Committee of Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) organised a seminar titled " Drug Abuse-Awareness and Prevention" on 10 August at Bijoy Auditorium.

In the seminar, Chairman, Drug Abuse & Illegal Trafficking Prevention Committee and Dean, Faculty of Medical Studies, Brigadier General Neelima Akhter, SGP, MPhil, MPH graced the occasion as the chief guest, reads a press release. 

Md Masud Hossain PAA, director (Treatment and Rehabilitation), Department of Narcotics Control, Security Services Division, Ministry of Home Affairs, presented the Keynote Speech at the seminar. 

The chief guest said in her speech that drug abuse is on the rise worldwide and Bangladesh is no exception to this. 

In recent years, drug abuse has created many problems with the individual, within the family, society, and the country.

The drug consumption rate is higher in 15-30 years of age. She told the students that "there are people who may allure you, set trap for you, may offer negative things, including drugs. Under drugs, you will not find yourself, you will lose everything, and only your shadow will remain. Your brain will not function properly. You will forget your loving family members who love you a lot. Different types of infections and deadly diseases will engulf you. So, prevention is better than cure."

She called upon everybody to be vigilant in this regard. Finally, the chief guest closed his address by saying the students that they have the responsibility to identify their friend with symptoms of drug addiction, approach the victim of drugs with love and care to rescue him/her from this deadly menace, and discourage them to use drugs and bring it in the notice of BUP authority to rescue the student from grave danger. 

Among others, BUP high officials, faculty members, and students participated in the seminar.

