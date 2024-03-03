Seminar on biodiversity held at National Museum of Science and Technology

National Museum of Science and Technology Director General Mohammad Munir Chowdhury on Sunday (3 March) called for the use of modern technology including drones to protect biodiversity in forests and mountains.

He made the call at a seminar held at the museum in Dhaka, participated by students of various educational institutions, representatives of science clubs, government employees and young scientists, reads a press release.

Md Neyamul Nasser, former chairman of Zoology Department of Dhaka University, presented the main paper at the event.

Young scientists and inventors at the event sought the government's cooperation in implementing their inventions.