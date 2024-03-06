Seminar on Bangabandhu held at Bangladesh Open University (BAUBI)

06 March, 2024, 04:50 pm
As part of the month-long program organized by Bangladesh Open University (BAUBI) on 5 March 2024; A seminar titled "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's National Thought and Beginning of Bangladesh State Building" was held at Bangmata Begum Fazilatunnessa Conference and Training Center in Gazipur, BAUBI on Tuesday.
 
Bangladesh Sanction Commission Member Professor Dr. Md. Abu Taher spoke as the chief guest at the seminar, reads a press release. 

UGC Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Fellow of Bangladesh Open University Professor Dr. Mumtazuddin Patwari, in his essay, highlighted two hundred years of India's history and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's main goal, struggle, philosophy, thought and continuous struggle to achieve an independent state. 

A careful analysis of all contexts including the Palashi, exploitation of the British, East India Company, Riots of 47, language movement of 52 to Great Liberation War of 71 and demand for a map highlights the glorious aspects of Bangabandhu's far-reaching leadership, non-communal spirit, planning and sacrifice. 

Dr. Patwari pointed out that India fell under the grip of division due to the conflict, greed and short-sightedness of Muslim League, Congress leaders. 

Bengal was also not spared from this division. He explained the economic, political, and cultural discrimination in Bengal as extreme oppression. Dr Awami League's demand for autonomy for Bengal and the sacrifice of Bangabandhu to spread the idea of autonomy among the people, the image of jail oppression was presented by Dr Patwari. Bangabandhu's infinite courage, tenacity, leadership qualities, love for people, the noble mentality of self-sacrifice and multi-dimensional planning have shown the way to the liberation of East Bengal from military autocratic states like Pakistan.
 

