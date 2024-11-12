Seminar on Awareness Building Against Sexual Harassment held at IUBAT

A significant seminar titled "Awareness Building Against Sexual Harassment" was held today at the International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT). The event, which took place in IUBAT's conference room, emphasized the critical importance of fostering a safe and respectful academic and professional environment.

Advocate Kamrun Nahar, a member of Naripokkho, was the chief guest at the seminar. Special guests included IUBAT's Pro Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dr Mohammad Mahmudur Rahman, and Treasurer, Professor Selina Nargis. Professor Abdur Rab, IUBAT's Vice-Chancellor, presided over the session.

Dr Farzana Sultana, Associate Professor of the College of Agricultural Sciences and Chair of the Sexual Harassment Prevention Committee, delivered the welcome address. Dr Ferdous Ahmed, Associate Professor of the Department of Environmental Science and a member of the Sexual Harassment Prevention Committee, gave the closing remarks.

Department heads, directors, coordinators, and faculty members from various departments attended the seminar, reflecting IUBAT's commitment to raising awareness and fostering a safe campus for all.