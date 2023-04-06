Seminar aimed at developing land ports held

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has announced her commitment to build a Smart Bangladesh by 2041.

In preparation for that, a seminar titled "Towards Smart Land Ports" was held at the head office of the Bangladesh Land Port Authority in Agargaon, Dhaka, on Tuesday 04 April at 4:30pm to develop the ports under the management of the Bangladesh Land Port Authority as smart ports.

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, MP, was present as the chief guest in the said seminar.

Md Mustafa Kamal, Secretary of the Ministry of Shipping, was present as a special guest at the seminar.

Md Alamgir (Grade-1), chairman, Bangladesh Land Port Authority presented the keynote speech on the occasion.

Besides, the heads of departments/organisations under the Ministry of Shipping and officials were present at the seminar.