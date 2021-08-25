Seminar on ’Addressing Climate Change Induced Loss and Damage in Bangladesh in Partnership with Private Sector”

ActionAid Bangladesh has organised a seminar on "Addressing Climate Change Induced Loss and Damage in Partnership with the Private Sector" on 25 August 2021 in Dhaka.

The Seminar was co-organised by the Public Private Partnership (PPP) Authority, Prime Minister's Office of the Government of Bangladesh, ActionAid Bangladesh and the International Centre for Climate Change and Development (ICCCAD), said a press release.

The environmentalists, govt. officials, civil society members and private sector investors have attended the program to discuss and find out solutions to the challenges due to climate change.

Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus, Principal Secretary to the Honorable Prime Minister stated that the cost of Loss and Damage can be internalised from this private financing.

"If we could internalize the costs, we could externalize the impacts of climate change induced Loss and Damage" Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus added.

We must understand, adaptation is not going to give a solution. Mitigation has to be done, said Saber Hossain Chowdhury, member of Parliament, Dhaka-9 and Chairman, Standing Committee of Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change while addressing as Guest of Honor in the seminar.

His Excellency Benoit Prefontaine, High Commissioner of Canada identified this as an opportunity and said that the areas of potential coordination should be figured out.

"We are trying to understand what kind of messages we should be sending to the investors of our country" Benoit Prefontaine added.

Ms Judith Herbertson, Head, DFID Bangladesh emphasised on financing particularly for least developed countries to reduce future loss and damage.

Farah Kabir, Country Director, ActionAid Bangladesh said, Along with economic loss and damage, we are also facing social and cultural damages. Women and children are most vulnerable to the effects of climate change. We need additional funds and need to take this to a global level said.

Md Mostafa Kamal, Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Ms Mia Seppo, UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh, Sudipto Mukerjee, Resident Representative, UNDP, Dr Munjurul Hannan Khan, Former Additional Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Dr Saleemul Huq, Director of International Centre for Climate Change and Development (ICCCAD) also presented their speech on the seminar.



