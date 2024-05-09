Selim Barkat appointed as Regional General Manager HBL Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives

Selim Barkat, current Country Manager for Habib Bank Ltd. (HBL) Bangladesh, has been appointed as the Regional General Manager for HBL.

With this appointment, Selim will cover HBL's operations in Sri Lanka and Maldives in addition to his current responsibility for Bangladesh operations, reads a press release.

Selim joined HBL Bangladesh in August 2019. Before joining HBL, he spent 30 years with Citibank, N.A. in Bangladesh and USA working across Corporate Banking, Financial Institutions, Capital Markets and Risk Management.

During his tenure with Citibank, Selim worked as head of the Bermudan bank market, head of a global not-for-profit business, and portfolio manager for US technology, media and telecom sectors, US investment banks and broker-dealers, and financial market infrastructures. His last role at Citibank New York was as a Portfolio Banker and Senior Credit Officer covering the North American insurance industry. Earlier he played a pivotal role in establishing the first branch of Citibank in Bangladesh.

Selim holds an MBA from the Institute of Business Administration, University of Dhaka.

HBL, operating in Bangladesh for more than 45 years, is a bank of regional relevance with operations spread across multiple geographies. The Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development (AKFED) owns 51% shareholding and the management control of HBL while the remaining shares are held by individuals, local and foreign institutions, and funds, including the British International Investment (BII) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC).