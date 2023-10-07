'Selections' second outlet opened in Sylhet

Corporates

Press Release
07 October, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2023, 07:00 pm

Related News

'Selections' second outlet opened in Sylhet

Press Release
07 October, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2023, 07:00 pm

AkijBashir Group's brands emporium "Selections" has opened a new showroom in Pathantula of Sylhet, reads a press release.

With the motto – "Select from the best", the "Selections" brand was launched in October of last year in an aim to provide customers with a one-stop-ground for all of AkijBashir Group's brand products under one roof. 

Earlier, three flagship showrooms were inaugurated at Banani in the capital Dhaka, Agrabad Access Road, the heart of the port city Chittagong and Mendibagh, Sylhet and since then, the brand has gained quite a reputation and attraction among the mas. 

To keep intact that reputation, the Sylhet showroom of "Selections" has been opened in Hadi Manson, Pathantula, Sylhet, with a vast array of ceramic tiles, boards, doors, sanitaryware, bathware and tableware.

Mohammod Khourshed Alam, the Director, Operations AkijBashir Group cut the ribbon for inception. Along with the respective eminent persons from AkijBashir Group and Sylhet area, the General Manager, Sales from Akij Ceramics, Mohammed Ashraful Haque, Head of Marketing of AkijBashir Group, Md. Shahriar Zaman, Head of Sales Rosa, Bishwajit Paul were also present. 

On the eve of inauguration ceremony Mohammod Khourshed Alam specially quoted, "The aim of "Selections" was to offer customers the best brand products from the house of AkijBashir Group for the customers' interiors, and this flagship showroom in Sylhet is a continuation of that mission. We believe customers can select their desired tiles, sanitaryware, faucets, boards and doors from a vast collection of all the best brands. 

Selections

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

These traders buy old houses, break them down, and then sell different materials to different retailers. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Recycling buildings: Inside the country’s largest market for second-hand construction materials

10h | Features
Shorthand is expected to persist as long as certain job recruitments require it. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Who uses shorthand in the digital age? Many, it would appear

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Colours from the streets for your lifestyle products

6h | Brands
Bengal slow lorises are globally endangered species. Photo: Collected

Conserving the Bengal slow loris in Bangladesh

2d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Assam's 'Akshar' school charges fees with plastic instead of money

Assam's 'Akshar' school charges fees with plastic instead of money

1h | TBS Stories
Tk 33,000 crore has returned to the bank in two months

Tk 33,000 crore has returned to the bank in two months

2h | TBS Economy
Russia does not care about their life and death?

Russia does not care about their life and death?

4h | TBS World
The US-China rivalry is driving investment in space technology

The US-China rivalry is driving investment in space technology

2d | TBS World