'Secret Recipe Standard' outlet opened in Mohammadpur

Corporates

Press Release
11 June, 2023, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2023, 04:02 pm

'Secret Recipe Standard' outlet opened in Mohammadpur

Press Release
11 June, 2023, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2023, 04:02 pm
&#039;Secret Recipe Standard&#039; outlet opened in Mohammadpur

Malaysia's largest cafe chain 'Secret Recipe Standard' has opened its outlet in Mohammadpur with a variety of delicacies. 

National Film Award and Bangla Academy Award winning playwright Masum Reza inaugurated this outlet 8 June with Fair Group Head of Communication Hasnain Khurshed, Head of Marketing JM Taslim Kabir and other officials in attendance, reads a press release.

Marking the inauguration, a 10% discount has been offered for consumers for the next 15 days, reads a press release. 

At the event, Masum Reza invited everyone to try the delicacies at Secret Recipe Standard.

Secret Recipe Head of Business KSM Mohit Ul Bari said, "This is the 18th outlet of Secret Recipe in Bangladesh. After training all the chefs and service staff working here, we have hired them. As a result, they provide international quality services in accordance with the rules and regulations. We are uncompromising on quality. We are always committed to ensuring Secret Recipe healthy and delicious food through premium service while maintaining customer service standards."

Customers can order through the hotline (09613505085) and through the secret recipe app. Customers can also order online through Foodpanda and Pathao Foods, the release added.

Secret Recipe Standard

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

2h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Melody in Style: The dynamic fusion of music and fashion

3h | Mode
Photo: Collected

Apple Vision Pro: The future of computers?

3h | Tech
Photo: TBS

ChatGPT is phenomenal, but try these 7 sites to finish hours of work in minutes

3h | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

2h | TBS Stories
Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

1d | TBS Face to Face
You have to pay a premium if wait for good days

You have to pay a premium if wait for good days

1d | TBS Markets
Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

2d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

2
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

3
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage

4
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

5
Illustration: TBS
Economy

'E-com potential still untapped, needs more investments'

6
An anatomy of power crisis
Energy

An anatomy of power crisis