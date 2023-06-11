'Secret Recipe Standard' outlet opened in Mohammadpur

Malaysia's largest cafe chain 'Secret Recipe Standard' has opened its outlet in Mohammadpur with a variety of delicacies.

National Film Award and Bangla Academy Award winning playwright Masum Reza inaugurated this outlet 8 June with Fair Group Head of Communication Hasnain Khurshed, Head of Marketing JM Taslim Kabir and other officials in attendance, reads a press release.

Marking the inauguration, a 10% discount has been offered for consumers for the next 15 days, reads a press release.

At the event, Masum Reza invited everyone to try the delicacies at Secret Recipe Standard.

Secret Recipe Head of Business KSM Mohit Ul Bari said, "This is the 18th outlet of Secret Recipe in Bangladesh. After training all the chefs and service staff working here, we have hired them. As a result, they provide international quality services in accordance with the rules and regulations. We are uncompromising on quality. We are always committed to ensuring Secret Recipe healthy and delicious food through premium service while maintaining customer service standards."

Customers can order through the hotline (09613505085) and through the secret recipe app. Customers can also order online through Foodpanda and Pathao Foods, the release added.