Secret Recipe opens flagship outlet in Gulshan

Corporates

TBS Report
17 January, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2022, 04:15 pm

Related News

Secret Recipe opens flagship outlet in Gulshan

TBS Report
17 January, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2022, 04:15 pm
Secret Recipe opens flagship outlet in Gulshan

The premium 14th flagship outlet of Secret Recipe, a Malaysian restaurant line, has been launched at Gulshan, Dhaka.

One of the main attractions of the outlet is the premium food menus including Japanese cuisine and premium dining with capacity of 80 people.

The outlet was officially inaugurated at Gulshan-1 bti Landmark building in the capital on Sunday.

Chairman of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission Professor Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam was the chief guest at the inaugural function.

He said, "The food business has become an art all over the world. Our GDP has already increased, our standard of living is improving, we also want to go world class in the future towards food quality and recipes; Secret Recipe is doing that. Lately, some university students are now working part-time and full-time jobs in Secret Recipe, which is a very positive change."

"The government is very supportive of these small initiatives during the pandemic. Secret Recipe is growing with quality and services. We wish success to such initiatives as Secret Recipe," he added.

The master franchisee - Fair Group's Chairman Ruhul Alam Al Mahbub said, "The first branch of Malaysia's Secret Recipes Restaurant was launched on 11 October 2017 in Chowdhury Para, Khilgaon. Secret Recipe had targeted to launch a total of 50 branches in Bangladesh by 2020." 

"At present there are 14 branches including Khilgaon, Uttara, Shantinagar, Bailey Road, Green Road, Dhanmondi, Gulshan-1 and Gulshan-2. The branches are arranged in three categories - Flagship, Standard and Express," he added.
The restaurant stays open from 8am to 12am. There's a sitting arrangement for 85 people with Wifi facility.

Fair Group Director Mutasim Daiaan said, "We are going to expand the business in to more places of Dhaka and Chattogram."

Food

Secret Recipe

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Top 10 items to buy at the Trade Fair

Top 10 items to buy at the Trade Fair

6h | Brands
Hasan Rahman, the retired NASA engineer holding a prototype of Taalpata, says policies should change to support tech companies. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Taalpata: A NASA engineer’s dream to make Tk12,000 laptops caught in bureaucracy’s web

6h | Panorama
The Queen has now stripped Prince Andrew of his military titles and royal patronages. Photo: Reuters

Prince Andrew and the monarchy’s royal mess

1d | Bloomberg Special
Photo: Reuters

ELLE magazine bans fur in all its titles to support animal welfare

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Bose Brothers: Historic Restaurant of Chittagong

Bose Brothers: Historic Restaurant of Chittagong

19h | Videos
As pandemic bites, old flat sales surge

As pandemic bites, old flat sales surge

22h | Videos
Djokovic facing deportation from Australia after losing court appeal

Djokovic facing deportation from Australia after losing court appeal

22h | Videos
Page of Spider-Man comic sells for $ 3.36 million

Page of Spider-Man comic sells for $ 3.36 million

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

2
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

3
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

4
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

5
Photo: TBS
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh bans public gatherings from 13 Jan as Covid cases spike

6
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre