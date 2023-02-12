SEBL launches two new premium savings schemes

Southeast Bank (SEBL) Priority Banking Service "Esteem" has launched two new savings products titled "Esteem Monthly Deposit Premium Scheme" and "Esteem Mudaraba Monthly Deposit Premium Scheme", reads a press release.

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hussain, managing director (current charge), SEBL inaugurated these two new savings products for its priority banking customers in presence of priority client of the bank Md Shahidul Islam, Narayan Chandra Rudra, CEO of Meghna Life Insurance Company Ltd and other divisional heads of the bank.