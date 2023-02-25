Season 5 of 'IPDC Amader Gaan' launched dedicating to lyricist Gazi Mazharul Anwar

The 5th season of 'IPDC Amader Gaan', the musical programme that pays homage to the people and culture of Bangladesh, has been launched.

This season is composed of eight famous songs by legendary lyricist Gazi Mazharul Anwar, recipient of the Independence Award and as well as the Ekushey Padak, reads a press release.

On Thursday (23 February), the new season of Amader Gaan began with the release of a new rendition of his famous song 'Tumi Arekbar Ashiya' in a season launching event.

The vocals for this new rendition have been provided by Animes Roy, a talented young singer of the current generation.

Gazi Mazharul Anwar was a lyricist, composer, music director, film director, producer and screenwriter.

He wrote many beloved and timeless songs about freedom and patriotism.

The BBC Bangla list of the 20 greatest Bengali songs of all time includes three songs penned by him. He has written songs of various genres which have had an all-encompassing influence on Bengali music. It is to pay tribute to the passion of this talented artist that IPDC Amader Gaan has dedicated their 5th season to the illustrious Gazi Mazharul Anwar.

The event was attended by Gazi Mazharul Anwar's family and well-wishers, alongside numerous Bangladeshi stars, celebrities, and cultural icons. Also present was Mominul Islam, MD and CEO of IPDC Finance Limited, alongside many other officials of the company.

Special thanks were given to IPDC Finance Limited by Gazi Mazharul Anwar's family on the occasion. They expressed that Gazi Mazharul Anwar will live on eternally through his musical works, and thanked IPDC for their dedication to preserving his legacy.

Mominul Islam, MD & CEO of IPDC Finance Limited said, "The IPDC family is delighted to launch the 5th season of IPDC Amader Gaan as a tribute to the legendary artist Gazi Mazharul Anwar. He is the pride of Bangladesh and Bangladeshi people will forever remember him through his timeless creations." He continued, "The aim of IPDC Amar Gaan is to present the country's defining songs to the younger generation, and I believe that this generation's love and interest for Bengali songs will increase manifold by enjoying the creations of this talented artist."

First aired in 2020, the program IPDC Amader Gaan has become a noteworthy platform through which the country's folk music is gaining wide recognition on a global scale.