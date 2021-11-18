Season 2 of foodpanda’s celebrity cooking show ‘For The Love of Food’ is back

TBS Report
18 November, 2021, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2021, 07:18 pm

Season 2 of foodpanda's celebrity cooking show 'For The Love of Food' is back

Tamim Iqbal, Chanchal Chowdhury, Siam and Mithila cook their favourite items

TBS Report
18 November, 2021, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2021, 07:18 pm
Season 2 of foodpanda’s celebrity cooking show ‘For The Love of Food’ is back

The second season of "For The Love of Food," an interactive cooking show, featuring top celebrities and chefs/owners of popular restaurants, will go on air today. 

Conceptualised and initiated by online food delivery platform foodpanda and directed by Nuhash Humayun, the 2nd season will feature celebrities including Tamim Iqbal, Chanchal Chowdhury, Rafiath Rashid Mithila and Siam Ahmed, reads a press release.

Four episodes of the show will air on private TV channel "ntv" every Thursday from 6:45pm. 

Following its on air on TV, each episode will be uploaded on foodpanda's YouTube and Facebook page so that the audience can watch their favourite celebrities cooking their favourite food.

The first season of the FTLOF went on air last year obtaining more than 10 million views on facebook alone. 

During the shows, there will be exclusive promo codes for customers to order their favourite dishes with exciting deals.

Alongside the celebrity guests, chefs/owners of four popular eateries – Madchef, Kacchi Bhai, Glazed, and Mezzan Hailey Aiyun by Barcode Group – will be preparing the dishes. Popular video creator Rafsan Sabab will host the show.

