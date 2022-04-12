Seamless sports action is made available through MyGP app

Grameenphone has enabled sports-lovers to enjoy the broadcasts of various sports tournaments through its flagship app, MyGP with its nationwide 4G network coverage, the tech service leader, and connectivity partner to Digital Bangladesh.

The seamless user integration has ultimately transformed the app into "The Home of Sports" among all apps and platforms available locally to view cricket, football, wrestling, and other popular sports arrangements online, said a press release.

Till now, MyGP has partnered with popular platforms like Rabbitholebd, Bioscope and Livetech to stream major sports events – English Premier League, La Liga, UEFA Champions League, Bangladesh national cricket team matches, IPL, WWE, women's cricket and tennis tournaments including Australian Open, French Open and US Open.

MyGP users can watch this premium or free content using mobile data and Wi-Fi. Subscription for premium content can be purchased through buying packs or using mobile balance.

The app has been a one-stop solution for accessing Grameenphone services since its launch in 2016, playing an active role in digital inclusion, the press release added.

With the addition of more and more features over the years, the app has been providing simplified solutions to users on the go. 11 million-plus monthly active users on the official MyGP app enjoy a wide range of services.

Besides sports, MyGP also offers entertainment services with exciting packs from Bioscope, Zee5, Cinematic, and Hoichoi. Moreover, through the app, customers can also avail of discounts on HungryNaki, Daraz.

With additional features like prayer timing alerts, "Boimela" to purchase books online, breaking news, games, the exciting handset offers and many more non-telco benefits, MyGP has offered a range of services.

As the first-ever telco app to obtain app-to-app integration, MyGP has opened doors to unbound modern solutions possibilities.