Seamless Add Money service from Meghna Bank to bKash launched

Corporates

TBS Report
29 March, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2022, 05:07 pm

Related News

Seamless Add Money service from Meghna Bank to bKash launched

bKash’s largest Add Money network expands further with 33 banks now

TBS Report
29 March, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2022, 05:07 pm
Photo: Courtesy.
Photo: Courtesy.

Customers of Meghna Bank will now be able to transfer funds from their bank account to any bKash account from anywhere in the country 24/7 using their mobile banking app 'i-Banking' or internet banking without any cost.

Meghna Bank Limited has integrated with the country's largest mobile financial service provider, bKash in its Add Money service, said a press release.

 IT Consultants Ltd (ITCL) is providing technological support to Meghna Bank in this integration.

To Add Money to bKash, customer who is registered to internet banking with a Meghna Bank account needs to add his/her own or relative's bKash account as a beneficiary using the bank's website or 'i-banking' app. Once added, customers can avail the Add Money service immediately.

In order to Add Money to bKash account from Meghna Bank through internet banking, customer has to log in from bank's website. After selecting 'Fund Transfer', 'Transfer to bKash', Source Account, Beneficiary, step by step, user needs to type the amount and 'remarks' and click on 'Submit' button. In next step, the desired fund will be transferred upon entering the one-time password (OTP) received through e-mail or SMS.

Likewise, customers can Add Money via the 'i-Banking' app. They can even use the 'i-Banking' app from their bKash app. For that, they need to go to the 'Add Money' option in bKash app, select 'Bank to bKash' button, then tap on the Meghna Bank logo from the 'Internet Banking' option. If a customer wants, he/she can get Meghna Bank's app link and download straight from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Internet banking or app - in both ways, customer will receive SMS notification once the transaction is successful. The Add Money limit provided by Bangladesh Bank will be applied for transferring fund from Meghna Bank to bKash.

With the addition of Meghna Bank to bKash Add Money service, now the scope of transferring funds from 33 commercial banks to 60 million bKash accounts is further expanded.

Customers can easily avail a wide range of services after instant money transfer from bank to bKash, including sending money, mobile recharge, utility bill payment, offline/online merchant payment, donation to various institutions, fee payment of educational institutions, purchase of bus, train, air-launch, and movie tickets, payment of various online registration fees, and cash out.

Banking

Bkash / Meghna bank / Seamless Add Money service

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A maximalist decorated living room, was selected because of its monochromatic look

When personalities are reflected through home decoration

5h | Habitat
The project aims to provide the orphanage with safe access to water while creating a space that would benefit the children as well. Photo: Courtesy

Hydro Pod : A playscape among the clouds with a twist

6h | Habitat
Even though the job comes with several limitations and risks, some are actually happy doing it. Photo: Noor-a-Alam/TBS

Free or exploited? The lives of platform-based gig workers

7h | Panorama
Esther Duflo and Melinda French Gates. Sketch: TBS

How cash transfers bring more women into the workforce

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Roman Abramovich suffered suspected poisoning

Roman Abramovich suffered suspected poisoning

22m | Videos
These animals spend their lives with same partner

These animals spend their lives with same partner

27m | Videos
Latest BMW X3 now in Bangladesh

Latest BMW X3 now in Bangladesh

7h | Videos
Do we really need Umpire’s Call?

Do we really need Umpire’s Call?

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

2
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

3
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

4
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

5
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online

6
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy