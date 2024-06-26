Sea Pearl Water Park to host transport partner meet 2024 to celebrate local transport heroes

Sea Pearl Water Park, a premier name in hospitality, is thrilled to announce its upcoming Transport Partner Meet 2024.

Scheduled for 30 June, 2024, the event will take place in the evening at Cox's Bazar. This special gathering aims to recognise and celebrate the crucial role that local transport providers play in the success of Cox's Bazar's tourism industry.

Cox's Bazar, known for having the longest unbroken sea beach in the world, attracts over 2 million tourists annually. A significant portion of these visitors rely on local transport for their travel needs, with taxi services, auto-rickshaws, and jeeps being essential to their travel experience. In 2023 alone, local transport services accounted for an estimated 65% of tourist mobility, highlighting their vital contribution to the region's tourism sector.

The event will bring together over 150 local transport providers, including taxi drivers, auto-rickshaw drivers, and jeep (Chader gari) drivers, as well as representatives from the local Traffic Police and CNG Auto & Jeep Owners Association. Through engaging discussions and acknowledgments, Sea Pearl Water Park seeks to express its gratitude for the dedication and contributions of these transport partners to the continued growth and vibrancy of tourism in Cox's Bazar.

Dr. Azeem Shah, Group General Manager of Sea Pearl Water Park, will welcome the participants and host the event. Dr. Shah emphasizes the importance of local transport in enhancing the tourist experience, stating, "Transport providers are the unsung heroes of our tourism industry, facilitating smooth and enjoyable travel for millions of visitors each year."

Sea Pearl Water Park looks forward to celebrating these local transport heroes and continuing to support the community that plays such an integral role in the success of Cox's Bazar as a world-class tourist destination.