Sea Pearl resort in Cox’s Bazar hosts traditional Pitha Utshob

Sea Pearl Beach Resort & Spa is hosting a five-day long Pitha Festival at the Resort beachfront.

The festival was inaugurated on 21 December by Deputy Speaker Shamsul Hoque Tuku with the presence of Sea Pearl Resort Assistant General Manager Navid Ahsan Chowdhury, Executive Chef KDJ Milroy Nanayakkara and the officials.

The festival will continue every day from 4pm to 8.30pm till 25 December.

Traditional Nakshi Pitha, Bhapa Pitha, Puli Pitha, Patishapta Pitha, Chitoi Pitha, Dudh Chitoi Pitha, Pakan Pitha, Jhalmuri, Fuchka, Ice-cream, Popcorn, Reshmi Jalebi etc are available in the pavilions. Guests can enjoy live music while attending the festival.