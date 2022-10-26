Sea Pearl Cox’s Bazar receives multiple awards by The World Luxury Hotel Awards

TBS Report
26 October, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 26 October, 2022, 10:47 am

Sea Pearl Cox's Bazar receives multiple awards by The World Luxury Hotel Awards

TBS Report
26 October, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 26 October, 2022, 10:47 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The World Luxury Hotels Awards ceremony was presented on 22 October in Antalya, Turkey, and Sea Pearl Beach Resort & Spa received several prestigious awards in different categories.

Through a process that involves public voting, this distinguished award institution acknowledges excellence in a variety of categories for luxury hotels located all over the world, reads a press release.

To be more exact, the following honours have been awarded:

  • 2022 GOLOBAL LUXURY SEASIDE RESORT WINNER is Sea Pearl Beach Resort & Spa Cox's Bazar.
  • 2022 BEST GENERAL MANAGER of BANGLADESH WINNER is Azeem Shah, Group General Manager of Sea Pearl Cox's Bazar.
  • 2022 BEST LUXURY HEALTH & FITNESS SPA of BANGLADESH winner is Samayaa World Spa of Sea Pearl Cox's Bazar.

Location, business strategy, and hotel administration are obviously in the hands of the hotel's owners/corporate management. But the smooth daily operation and friendly relationships with guests are the outcome of the efforts of every single employee, and these awards are in their recognition.

