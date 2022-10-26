Sea Pearl Cox’s Bazar receives multiple awards by The World Luxury Hotel Awards

The World Luxury Hotels Awards ceremony was presented on 22 October in Antalya, Turkey, and Sea Pearl Beach Resort & Spa received several prestigious awards in different categories.

Through a process that involves public voting, this distinguished award institution acknowledges excellence in a variety of categories for luxury hotels located all over the world, reads a press release.

To be more exact, the following honours have been awarded:

2022 GOLOBAL LUXURY SEASIDE RESORT WINNER is Sea Pearl Beach Resort & Spa Cox's Bazar.

2022 BEST GENERAL MANAGER of BANGLADESH WINNER is Azeem Shah, Group General Manager of Sea Pearl Cox's Bazar.

2022 BEST LUXURY HEALTH & FITNESS SPA of BANGLADESH winner is Samayaa World Spa of Sea Pearl Cox's Bazar.

Location, business strategy, and hotel administration are obviously in the hands of the hotel's owners/corporate management. But the smooth daily operation and friendly relationships with guests are the outcome of the efforts of every single employee, and these awards are in their recognition.