Sea Pearl Beach Resort wins Global Luxury Seaside Resort 2022

Sea Pearl Beach Resort and Spa Cox's Bazar has been recognised as the best beachside resort winning the "Global Luxury Seaside Resort 2022" award by The World Luxury Hotel Awards.

A press conference was organised on Wednesday in this connection at a city hotel.

The prestigious award was announced in Anatalya, Turkiye last November, said a press release.

The Resort's Exclusive Spa also won the Best Luxury Health and Fitness Spa Award.

Its group General Manager Azeem Shah won the Best General Manager 2022 award.

"Winning three awards at The World Luxury Hotel Awards in a year is a big achievement for the hospitality industry of Bangladesh. This Achievement uplifts Bangladesh, especially Cox's Bazar, to the world tourism map and marks it as an international tourist destination," said Azeem Shah.

"It also bears testament that Sea Pearl Cox's Bazar is well positioned to meet the growing demand for upscale accommodation, offering the finest in hospitality, service and dining while being ecologically responsible," he added.

The resort started it's journey on 17 September 2015 on 15 acre space in Inani, Cox's Bazar with 493 rooms and suites.

Sea Pearl has nine restaurants, three bars, six meeting and convention venues, two swimming pools, tennis and badminton, a water park with 5D theater hall and many other facilities.