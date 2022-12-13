Sea Pearl Beach Resort & Spa wins 3 awards at 'The World Luxury Hotel Awards'

Corporates

Press Release
13 December, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2022, 05:49 pm

Related News

Sea Pearl Beach Resort & Spa wins 3 awards at 'The World Luxury Hotel Awards'

Press Release
13 December, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2022, 05:49 pm
Sea Pearl Beach Resort &amp; Spa wins 3 awards at &#039;The World Luxury Hotel Awards&#039;

Through a process that involves public vote, this distinguished award institution acknowledges excellence in a variety of categories for luxury hotels located all over the world, Sea Pearl Beach Resort is awarded by "The World Luxury Hotel Awards" the 2022 Global Luxury Seaside Resort award.

Formerly known as Royal Tulip Resort & Spa, the resort's exclusive Spa also won the 2022 Best Luxury Health and Fitness Spa Award, reads a press release.

General Manager of the group Azeem Shah won the 2022 Best General Manager Award, spokesperson of Sea Pearl Beach Resort & Spa, Asadur Rahman, head of Brand & Communication, has informed the news of the awards to media.

The World Luxury Hotel Awards gala ceremony took place recently in Antalya, Turkiye, where these awards were announced.

Only hotels, lodges and resorts operating in a luxury niche market are able to participate in the World Luxury Hotel Awards.

Winning three awards at The World Luxury Hotel Awards in a year is a big achievement for the whole hospitality industry of Bangladesh, the release adds.

Since inception, Sea Pearl Beach Resort & Spa has established itself as a luxury gateway from the busy life. It has become the best in Bangladesh in the hospitality space that sets the benchmark for world-class facilities and unsurpassed service standards.

After winning the best GM award, Azeem Shah said, "Location, business strategy, and hotel administration are in the hands of the hotel's owners/corporate management. However, the smooth daily operation and friendly relationship with the guests are the outcome of the efforts of every single employee, and these awards are in their recognition.

"Our team is working on providing world class service. Sea Pearl always strives to be passionate about what the team does for the guests and the whole team strongly believes that if our employees love what they do then, progression, evolution and success will come naturally," he added.

Starting its journey on 17 September 2015 on 15-acre space in Inani, Cox's Bazar, this 5-star category resort has 493 rooms and suites.

Since its inception, it has become a favorite place for tour lovers of Bangladesh.

Beside rooms, Sea Pearl has nine restaurants, three bars, six meeting & convention venues, two swimming pools; tennis & badminton and many other facilities.

 

Industry

Sea Pearl Beach Resort & Spa Limited / luxury hotel / Award

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

India cancelled 86% of the then-existing cash in the economy six years ago but has nonetheless failed to break their affinity for banknotes. Photo: Bloomberg

Got change? Why digital cash needs to feel real

7h | Panorama
Rameen Shakur. Illustration: TBS

Covid-19: The one that got away from us

7h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

How ads influence our everyday lives

7h | Thoughts
Community Spaces for Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar camps has received this year’s Aga Khan Award, one of the most prestigious recognitions in architecture. Photo: Courtesy

Rohingya Community Space: A dignified response to the crisis

7h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 8

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 8

21m | TBS SPORTS
Expats now under up to Tk10 lakh insurance cover

Expats now under up to Tk10 lakh insurance cover

2h | TBS Insight
Homemade food business in Faridpur

Homemade food business in Faridpur

7h | TBS Stories
New dream ball introduced for World Cup’s final matches

New dream ball introduced for World Cup’s final matches

20h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

3
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

4
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

5
Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years
Economy

Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years

6
File photo: Reuters
Economy

How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis