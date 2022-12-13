Sea Pearl Beach Resort & Spa wins 3 awards at 'The World Luxury Hotel Awards'

Through a process that involves public vote, this distinguished award institution acknowledges excellence in a variety of categories for luxury hotels located all over the world, Sea Pearl Beach Resort is awarded by "The World Luxury Hotel Awards" the 2022 Global Luxury Seaside Resort award.

Formerly known as Royal Tulip Resort & Spa, the resort's exclusive Spa also won the 2022 Best Luxury Health and Fitness Spa Award, reads a press release.

General Manager of the group Azeem Shah won the 2022 Best General Manager Award, spokesperson of Sea Pearl Beach Resort & Spa, Asadur Rahman, head of Brand & Communication, has informed the news of the awards to media.

The World Luxury Hotel Awards gala ceremony took place recently in Antalya, Turkiye, where these awards were announced.

Only hotels, lodges and resorts operating in a luxury niche market are able to participate in the World Luxury Hotel Awards.

Winning three awards at The World Luxury Hotel Awards in a year is a big achievement for the whole hospitality industry of Bangladesh, the release adds.

Since inception, Sea Pearl Beach Resort & Spa has established itself as a luxury gateway from the busy life. It has become the best in Bangladesh in the hospitality space that sets the benchmark for world-class facilities and unsurpassed service standards.

After winning the best GM award, Azeem Shah said, "Location, business strategy, and hotel administration are in the hands of the hotel's owners/corporate management. However, the smooth daily operation and friendly relationship with the guests are the outcome of the efforts of every single employee, and these awards are in their recognition.

"Our team is working on providing world class service. Sea Pearl always strives to be passionate about what the team does for the guests and the whole team strongly believes that if our employees love what they do then, progression, evolution and success will come naturally," he added.

Starting its journey on 17 September 2015 on 15-acre space in Inani, Cox's Bazar, this 5-star category resort has 493 rooms and suites.

Since its inception, it has become a favorite place for tour lovers of Bangladesh.

Beside rooms, Sea Pearl has nine restaurants, three bars, six meeting & convention venues, two swimming pools; tennis & badminton and many other facilities.