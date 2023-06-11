Sea Pearl Beach Resort & Spa Cox's Bazar introduces exclusive rates for associates in the tourism and hospitality industry

11 June, 2023, 03:20 pm
Sea Pearl Beach Resort & Spa Cox's Bazar introduces exclusive rates for associates in the tourism and hospitality industry

11 June, 2023, 03:20 pm
Sea Pearl Beach Resort &amp; Spa Cox&#039;s Bazar introduces exclusive rates for associates in the tourism and hospitality industry

Sea Pearl Beach Resort & Spa Cox's Bazar, a leading luxury beachfront resort, has announced a special offer exclusively tailored for Tourism and Hospitality Industry professionals, reads a press release. 

Starting from BDT 1999 all-inclusive per night, this limited-time offer includes a range of premium amenities and services, providing an exceptional experience for industry associates.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

According to the press release, this exclusive offer is valid from 11 June to 31 August 2023, excluding Eid holidays and weekends.

"We are delighted to extend this special rate to our esteemed colleagues in the Tourism and Hospitality Industry," said Mr. Azeem Shah, Group General Manager of Sea Pearl Beach Resort & Spa Cox's Bazar. "We understand the importance of rewarding hardworking professionals and aim to provide them with an extraordinary experience at our resort. Our luxurious accommodations, top-notch amenities, and unparalleled services make us confident that this exclusive offer will exceed their expectations."

Sea Pearl Beach Resort & Spa Cox's Bazar is renowned for its breathtaking beachfront location, exceptional hospitality, and exquisite facilities. Whether guests are seeking a tranquil getaway or a memorable family vacation, the resort offers a variety of amenities and activities to suit every preference.

To secure a reservation or learn more about the offer, interested individuals are encouraged to call 09638999444 or email [email protected].

