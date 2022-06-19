SDG Youth Summit 2022 to be held in July

The two-day SDG Youth Summit 2022 will be held next month - 22-23 July - in Cox's Bazar.

Nine organisations in the country will organise the summit to involve the youth in implementing SDG (Sustainable Development Goals) in Bangladesh with Vision 2041 in mind, reads a press release.

The organisers - including The Earth Society, Young Power in Social Action (IPSA), Global Law Thinker Society, Maslow Bangladesh, We Can Cox's Bazar, Inspiration for Human Welfare, Parents Aging Foundation, Unemployment Center, and Bangladesh Youth Dev - have formed 'SDG Youth Alliance' to organise the summit.

It will include six-panel discussions, an opening and closing ceremony, cultural night, Cox's Bazar Declaration, and many more.

Experienced negotiators from home and abroad will participate in the summit, supported by The Business Standard as a media partner.

Young people aged 18-35 from home and abroad and anyone related to different professions will have the opportunity to express their innovative ideas by participating in this summit.

The registration link can be found by visiting the Summit's website - sdgyouthsummit.org and Facebook page: SDG Youth Summit 2022.