SCSB wins Islamic Bank of the Year and Best Islamic Retail Bank accolade

Standard Chartered Saadiq Bangladesh has been recognised as Islamic Bank of the Year and Best Islamic Retail Bank at the Asset Triple A Islamic Finance Awards 2021.

This latest acclaim takes Standard Chartered Saadiq Bangladesh's tally to four major international award wins in 2021, said a press release.

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Bangladesh stated that Standard Chartered is the only international bank that offers Islamic banking overseen by an independent global Shariah board consisting of world-renowned Shariah scholars.

"By leveraging our global network, technology and unique product propositions, we hope to serve the continuously changing needs of our valued clients, he added.

Standard Chartered Saadiq is the only international Islamic banking proposition in Bangladesh for both retail and corporate clients, with a network spanning across Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.