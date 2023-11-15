Screening of 'Chironjeeb Mujib' at Biman's headquarters

Bangladesh Biman Airlines has organised a screening of the movie 'Chironjeeb Mujib' based on 'The Unfinished Memoirs' authored by Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The screening took place at the airline's head office in Balaka Bhaban, Kurmitola on 14 November 2023, reads a press release.

Among the attendees were Mustafa Kamal Uddin, board chairman of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, along with Shafiul Azim, managing director and CEO of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

Renowned filmmaker Liton Haider, the producer of 'Chironjeeb Mujib,' graced the occasion as a special guest.

The event also saw the presence of airline officials, senior management, and leadership from various union and association representatives.

The film, dedicated by Bangabandhu's daughters Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana, made under the banner of Haider Enterprise will be released very soon, the release said.

Prime Minister's Speech Writer Nazrul Islam directed the film and wrote the dialogues.

Ahmed Rubel played the character of Bangabandhu, while Dilruba Hanif Purnima played the role of Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib.

According to the press release, the production style and portrayal of characters in the film have brought life to the past and historic events from the political and personal life of Bangabandhu.

The movie intricately weaves together various aspects and incidents from Bangabandhu's political and personal life during the tumultuous 1950s.

The movie has been previously showcased in various ministries and organisations.

As part of its continuity, Biman Bangladesh Airlines has organised the screening, marking its 317th presentation of this acclaimed movie, reads a press release.