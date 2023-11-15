Screening of 'Chironjeeb Mujib' at Biman's headquarters

Corporates

Press Release
15 November, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2023, 02:57 pm

Related News

Screening of 'Chironjeeb Mujib' at Biman's headquarters

Press Release
15 November, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2023, 02:57 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Biman Airlines has organised a screening of the movie 'Chironjeeb Mujib' based on 'The Unfinished Memoirs' authored by Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. 

The screening took place at the airline's head office in Balaka Bhaban, Kurmitola on 14 November 2023, reads a press release.

Among the attendees were Mustafa Kamal Uddin, board chairman of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, along with Shafiul Azim, managing director and CEO of Biman Bangladesh Airlines. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Renowned filmmaker Liton Haider, the producer of 'Chironjeeb Mujib,' graced the occasion as a special guest. 

The event also saw the presence of airline officials, senior management, and leadership from various union and association representatives.

The film, dedicated by Bangabandhu's daughters Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana, made under the banner of Haider Enterprise will be released very soon, the release said.

Prime Minister's Speech Writer Nazrul Islam directed the film and wrote the dialogues.

Ahmed Rubel played the character of Bangabandhu, while Dilruba Hanif Purnima played the role of Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib.

According to the press release, the production style and portrayal of characters in the film have brought life to the past and historic events from the political and personal life of Bangabandhu. 

The movie intricately weaves together various aspects and incidents from Bangabandhu's political and personal life during the tumultuous 1950s.

The movie has been previously showcased in various ministries and organisations. 

As part of its continuity, Biman Bangladesh Airlines has organised the screening, marking its 317th presentation of this acclaimed movie, reads a press release.

 

Biman Bangladesh Airlines

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Everything you need to know to start a business

7h | Pursuit
As a seasoned educational leader, Steve Calland-Scoble&#039;s career has taken him across the globe, from the United Kingdom to Ukraine, Austria, Qatar, and most recently, Germany. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Steve Calland-Scoble: A luminary on an educational mission

7h | Pursuit
A dove flies over the debris of houses destroyed in Israeli strikes, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on 11 October. PHOTO: REUTERS

The rules-based international order is collapsing in Gaza

13h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Farmerly: An agricultural marketplace to beat Facebook algorithm

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How can Bangladesh qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

How can Bangladesh qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

1h | TBS SPORTS
Making yarn from cotton

Making yarn from cotton

51m | TBS Economy
In the war, the GDP of Palestine is falling by 4% per month!

In the war, the GDP of Palestine is falling by 4% per month!

4h | TBS Economy
Card transaction in taka drops 8%; dollar rises 4.5%

Card transaction in taka drops 8%; dollar rises 4.5%

5h | TBS Economy