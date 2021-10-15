Scouts, Reckitt Bangladesh distribute hygiene products in 100 schools

With an aim to encourage students to follow health guidelines, Bangladesh Scouts and Reckitt Benckiser (Bangladesh) Ltd have distributed hygiene products to 100 schools across the country.

"After reopening the schools last month, our first priority was the health protection of the students, then education. This arrangement of Scouts and Reckitt Bangladesh will be very useful in protecting the health of our school students," said Director General of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education Professor Dr Syed Md Golam Faruk while addressing a discussion organised on the occasion of World Hand Washing Day at Scout Bhaban in the capital on Friday.

Speaking as the chief guest on the occasion, he said, "We are working to make hand washing and environment protection permanent. The more you wash your hands, the less you get sick."

Golam Faruk said, "The new curriculum that we are going to introduce in the education system of the country will bring big changes. It will associate the students with the teachings outside the textbook. Their works will be divided into different projects. In this way students will learn academically as well as get practical education."

He also said that about 40,000 students will be vaccinated every day from 30 October.

Addressing the discussion, Riaz Ahmed, popular film actor and goodwill ambassador of Dettol Harpic Porichchonno Bangladesh, said, "It is a matter of great relief that the schools have reopened after a closure of one and a half years due to the coronavirus pandemic. Classroom teaching has also started. Now our children have to follow the hygiene rules. If this initiative of distributing hygiene products among students had been taken by various private companies, it would have been possible to adhere to the hygiene issues in the schools."

Presided over by Kazi Nazmul Haque, national commissioner of Bangladesh Scouts, the discussion was also addressed by Dhaka College Principal Professor Salim Ullah, Bangladesh Scouts Executive Director Arshadul Mukaddis, Dr Md Mashiur Rahman, Salahuddin Ahmed and representatives of various educational institutions.

Harpic, Lyzol and Dettol antiseptic liquid were distributed at the event.