Science and Technology Museum DG calls for tech integration for good governance

National Science and Technology Museum Director General Mohammad Munir Chowdhury has urged government officials to apply suitable technology in fostering good governance, reads a press release.

Speaking at a seminar, Munir Chowdhury said, "Utilising satellite technology to mitigate pollution from industrial factories affecting rivers is imperative. It enables effective monitoring of the proper functioning of the factories' Effluent Treatment Plants (ETPs)."

Besides, he said by applying technology at the field level, corruption prevention and seamless service delivery should be ensured in the provision of government services in various sectors.

Seventy-two officers at the deputy secretary level and equivalent ranks from the armed forces, participating in the Advanced Training Course (ACAD) at the Bangladesh Public Administration Training Center in Savar, visited the Science Museum to attend the seminar on "Advancing Good Governance through Science and Technology Applications".

Md Sharif Hasan, director of Bangladesh Public Administration Training Center, presented the keynote speech at the event.

Among others, Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Finance Mohammad Jasim Uddin, Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration Mohammad Salahuddin and Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Md Asaduzzaman participated in the discussion at the seminar.

