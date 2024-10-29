Schoolgirl takes charge as superintendent of tourist police in Cox’s Bazar for a day

In a powerful demonstration of youth leadership, Naima, a dedicated student and young advocate from Cox's Bazar, stepped into the role of Superintendent Al Asad Muhammad Mahfuzul Islam, head of the Tourist Police in Cox's Bazar.

This was part of a symbolic but significant event, the 'Girls Takeover', organized by Plan International Bangladesh. Such events are crucial in highlighting the potential of young leaders and the importance of empowering girls in our society.

Naima is a young passionate adolescent from Cox's Bazar. She is a Champion of Change graduate and an active member of Girls Out Loud. She dedicates herself to advocating for girls' rights and Sexual and Reproductive Health Rights (SRHR), empowering her peers with crucial SRHR information. Through her work, Naima seeks to amplify young voices and create a future where every girl has equal opportunities to thrive. She has influenced two of her peers' families to delay their child marriage. She aspires to join the civil service, driven by her commitment to positively impacting her community and beyond.

As the Global community marks International Day of the Girl Child on 11th October, Plan International Bangladesh has been hosting a series of takeover events to promote abundant opportunities for girl's rights. Takeover is a part of the global Girls Takeover campaign, a signature activity of Plan International. The theme of this year's International Day of the Girl Child, declared by the United Nations, is "Girls' Vision for the Future" seeks to empower girls, amplify their voices and support their agency to shape strategies and policies that ensure a better future for us all. Consequently, Plan International has adopted the thematic area- "Unite for Peace" for International Day of the Girl Child 2024.

After stepping into the role of SP of Tourist Police in Cox's Bazar as part of the Girls Takeover, Naima made a significant impact. She visited each department, chaired a meeting with the staff, and discussed the challenges faced by tourists in Cox's Bazar. Her proactive approach and dedication to finding solutions were truly inspiring. During a beach inspection, she engaged with several tourists, understanding their issues and advising them to seek immediate assistance from the Tourist Police if needed.

Superintendent of Police for Cox's Bazar Tourist Police, Al Asad Muhammad Mahfuzul Islam, expressed his optimism, stating, "Plan Bangladesh's Girls Takeover is a remarkable initiative that supports the dreams of our girls from remote areas, villages, and cities alike. Today, Naima took on the responsibilities of our office. The ambition and inspiration she has shown assure us that, in the coming days, these girls will indeed be capable of taking on these roles. They will work for the greater good in their communities, regions, and ultimately for our country. I believe this is more than just a symbolic event; ten, fifteen, or twenty years from now, it will become a reality. Our girls will not only lead in government offices but will also be prominent in international organizations and all other fields." This hopeful vision of the future is a testament to the potential of young leaders like Naima.

This year, girls across Bangladesh have taken over leadership positions in various embassies, development organizations, and corporate and government offices for a day. Through this initiative, Plan International aims to provide a platform for girls and young women to step into leadership roles, challenge stereotypes, and explore ways to enhance support and resources for girls, focusing on issues that impact their lives.

Plan International's Girls Takeover campaign is a powerful testament to girls' empowerment. By granting equal opportunities and support, young girls can transform their lives and positively impact their communities and society as a whole.