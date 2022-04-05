‘School-Based Covid-19 Surveillance’ project launched to screen school students for Covid-19

Shakti Foundation, a non-government developmental organization, in association with IRD Global Bangladesh will conduct Ag-RDT tests for Covid-19 among students from both public and private schools across the Dhaka city at free of cost.

Under this project funded by Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, students found to be Covid-19 positive will be linked with or provided proper treatment through clinical assessment, reads a press release.

Besides, pupils staying in isolation or quarantine as well as their parents will be provided with educational information, psychological counseling and other social support as per needs, the press statement added.

An agreement was signed between Shakti Foundation and IRD Bangladesh on Tuesday in this regard.

The signing ceremony was presided over by the Deputy Executive Director of Shakti Foundation, Imran Ahmed and Country Director of IRD Global, Dr Tapash Roy.

Notably, Shakti Foundation had made a significant contribution towards combating the spread of Covid-19 through awareness building and free mask distribution via its initiative, "Mask Amar, Shurokkha Shobar".

By this campaign Shakti foundation distributed more than 30 lakhs masks for free and aware nearly 50 lakhs people.