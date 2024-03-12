School banking conference held in Barishal on 9 March 2024

Corporates

Press Release
12 March, 2024, 11:55 am
Last modified: 12 March, 2024, 11:58 am

Related News

School banking conference held in Barishal on 9 March 2024

Press Release
12 March, 2024, 11:55 am
Last modified: 12 March, 2024, 11:58 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

School banking conference was held at Shilpakala Academy, Barishal, on 9 March 2024. 

Trust Bank has organised the conference as the Lead Bank under the guidance of Bangladesh Bank. 

Md Abdul Mannan, executive director, Bangladesh Bank, Barishal Office, attended the conference as the chief guest, while Akhlasur Rahman Bhuiyan, DMD & CRO of Trust Bank Limited, presided over the session. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A total of 45 banks operating in Barishal City participated in the conference, and around 500 students, teachers, and guardians from 45 district schools attended the conference.

 

Trust Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Which is the best asset class to invest in 2024?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Last minute Ramadan preparations

1d | Features
Approximately 4.5 lakh roofs in Dhaka city and an increasing number of homeowners are transforming these once-neglected spaces into rooftop gardens. Photo: Courtesy

Gardening services shaping a greener Dhaka skyline

1d | Panorama
From the front, the Touring looks completely identical to the sedan. Photo: MD Abu Saeed Miad

2019 Toyota Corolla Touring: The most exquisite and economic wagon in the market

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Smile on the face of the farmer with the use of solar panels

Smile on the face of the farmer with the use of solar panels

1h | Videos
Delicious tandoori chicken for iftar

Delicious tandoori chicken for iftar

6m | Videos
Protests by PTI supporters across Pakistan

Protests by PTI supporters across Pakistan

2h | Videos
Elon Musk's X is bringing an app to watch videos on TV’s

Elon Musk's X is bringing an app to watch videos on TV’s

3h | Videos