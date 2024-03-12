School banking conference held in Barishal on 9 March 2024

School banking conference was held at Shilpakala Academy, Barishal, on 9 March 2024.

Trust Bank has organised the conference as the Lead Bank under the guidance of Bangladesh Bank.

Md Abdul Mannan, executive director, Bangladesh Bank, Barishal Office, attended the conference as the chief guest, while Akhlasur Rahman Bhuiyan, DMD & CRO of Trust Bank Limited, presided over the session.

A total of 45 banks operating in Barishal City participated in the conference, and around 500 students, teachers, and guardians from 45 district schools attended the conference.