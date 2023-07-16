School banking conference held in Barishal

Corporates

TBS Report
16 July, 2023, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2023, 03:36 pm

Related News

School banking conference held in Barishal

TBS Report
16 July, 2023, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2023, 03:36 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A school banking conference was organised in Barishal with the participation of all banks operating in Barishal along with a large number of students, teachers, parents and guardians.

BRAC Bank has organised the conference as the Lead Bank under the guidance of Bangladesh Bank, reads a press release.

A total of 44 banks operating in Barishal participated in the conference held at Shilpakala Academy of the city on 15 July.

Swapan Kumar Das, executive director, Bangladesh Bank, Barishal Office, attended the conference as the chief guest.

Professor SM Imanul Hakim, examination controller, Barishal University; Bishnupada Kar, director (Inspection), Bangladesh Bank, Barishal Office; Gopal Chandra Goldar, general manager, Sonali Bank PLC; Baby Rani Dey, additional director, SME & SPD, Bangladesh Bank, Barishal Office; SM Zubayer Hussain, joint director, Financial Inclusion Department, Bangladesh Bank; Mohammad Jahangir Hossain, district education officer, Barishal; SM Emdadul Haque, regional head, Dhaka South East & Khulna Region; Mehruba Reza, head, Women Banking Segment TARA & Agami- Student Banking Service, BRAC Bank, and senior officials of different banks were present.

The conference began with a rally in the morning that started at Ashwini Kumar Town Hall and ended at Shilpakala Academy. Bangladesh Bank conducted an engaging quiz contest for the participating students and awarded the winners prizes.

School banking / BRAC Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With the blue sky in the backdrop the restaurant looked lush in the evening

Indulging in delights and the cool breeze at Impetus Lounge

2h | Food
Floods, be it at home or in Asian neighbours, are reasons for worry about the price and supply of rice. Photo: Bloomberg

The world can't stop floods but can keep food channels open

2h | Panorama
Bahubali Dosa with all the side dishes

Bahubali: Dhaka's largest Dosa

2h | Food
Born out of the pandemic, online fish stores continue to thrive

Born out of the pandemic, online fish stores continue to thrive

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Andrei Troshev is proposed as the new head of Wagner

Andrei Troshev is proposed as the new head of Wagner

4h | TBS World
Hollywood actors join writers in strike

Hollywood actors join writers in strike

19h | TBS Entertainment
Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

1d | TBS Stories
Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

1d | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September