School banking conference held in Barishal

A school banking conference was organised in Barishal with the participation of all banks operating in Barishal along with a large number of students, teachers, parents and guardians.

BRAC Bank has organised the conference as the Lead Bank under the guidance of Bangladesh Bank, reads a press release.

A total of 44 banks operating in Barishal participated in the conference held at Shilpakala Academy of the city on 15 July.

Swapan Kumar Das, executive director, Bangladesh Bank, Barishal Office, attended the conference as the chief guest.

Professor SM Imanul Hakim, examination controller, Barishal University; Bishnupada Kar, director (Inspection), Bangladesh Bank, Barishal Office; Gopal Chandra Goldar, general manager, Sonali Bank PLC; Baby Rani Dey, additional director, SME & SPD, Bangladesh Bank, Barishal Office; SM Zubayer Hussain, joint director, Financial Inclusion Department, Bangladesh Bank; Mohammad Jahangir Hossain, district education officer, Barishal; SM Emdadul Haque, regional head, Dhaka South East & Khulna Region; Mehruba Reza, head, Women Banking Segment TARA & Agami- Student Banking Service, BRAC Bank, and senior officials of different banks were present.

The conference began with a rally in the morning that started at Ashwini Kumar Town Hall and ended at Shilpakala Academy. Bangladesh Bank conducted an engaging quiz contest for the participating students and awarded the winners prizes.