School Banking Conference 2024 held in Cumilla

Following the directive of Bangladesh Bank, the School Banking Conference was held in Cumilla with the view of promoting financial inclusion and developing a saving mindset among school-going students.

The day-long conference was held at Dhulipara Funtown Auditorium in Cumilla, under the direct supervision of United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB). The conference witnessed the participation of students from 44 educational institutes and officials from 44 banks in Cumilla.

Mohammad Badiuzzaman Didar, Director (Chattogram Office), Bangladesh Bank, addressed the conference as the chief guest, while Progga Paromita Saha, Additional Director (Head Office), Bangladesh Bank, delivered her speech as the special guest. Besides, Rikta Barua, Assistant District Education Officer of Cumilla and Md Sikandar E Azam, SEVP and Head of Transaction Banking, Corporate Head Office, United Commercial Bank PLC, were also present as special guests and spoke at the event.

Around 4.3 million students across Bangladesh have school banking. The total deposits of these students' accounts stand at around BDT 2,200 crore. A significant portion of the country's population are students; getting them involved in economic activities will expedite the country's financial progress and, subsequently, contribute to the nation's development. Besides, they will grow up with a mindset for saving money, speakers highlighted during the discussion. At the end of the program, the invited students were given school bags and gifts.