Scholarship awarded to IELTS exam candidate at North South University

North South University (NSU) jointly organised a scholarship award ceremony for IELTS exam candidates with the British Council.

The event was graced by Tom Miscioscia, Country Head of the British Council with his delegation of administrative and business heads, reads a press release.

Professor Atiqul Islam, Vice-Chancellor of NSU led the events. Deans and administrative members from the External Affairs department also attended the event.

Mursalin Hasan Chowdhury Alfi, a student of NSU who has recently participated in an IELTS exam by the British Council held at NSU received the scholarship. An amount of Tk50,000 was awarded to him.

At the same event, IELTS campus ambassadors of NSU Sadia Jeesan Ayesha and Yaaseen Quader were awarded with certificates of appreciation.

Jointly collaborating with the British Council, North South University arranges IELTS examinations for its students, alumni, faculty and administrative staff members at NSU campus.