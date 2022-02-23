SCB, SAJIDA Foundation to empower poverty-stricken communities

Corporates

TBS Report
23 February, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2022, 07:38 pm

Related News

SCB, SAJIDA Foundation to empower poverty-stricken communities

TBS Report
23 February, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2022, 07:38 pm
SCB, SAJIDA Foundation to empower poverty-stricken communities

Standard Chartered and Sajida Foundation have recently joined forces for a job placement and business development support programme for extreme-poor urban communities.

The first phase of this initiative will support 300 beneficiaries from Dhaka, Chattogram and Chandpur who have lost their livelihoods due to the impact of Covid-19.

A recent survey by Sajida Foundation shows that 77.5% of the urban extreme poor population have either lost their jobs or are working with reduced income due to the impact of Covid-19 pandemic.

41.9% of them will not be able to afford the cost of treatment if they contract Covid-19.

This new initiative will target these communities, building on the successes of Standard Chartered's entrepreneurship, employment and reskilling training for vulnerable communities disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, reads a press release.

Till date, the bank has supported over 1500 beneficiaries, in partnership with UCEP Bangladesh and Brac.

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, CEO of Standard Chartered Bangladesh said, "The ultimate battlegrounds in the fight against Covid-19 lie amongst our grassroots communities. Beyond the health challenges, this pandemic is reshaping the patterns of livelihood for the economically vulnerable, leaving many without the recourse to reintegrate within the evolving economic landscape. We are pleased to be announcing another cohort of our reskilling and re-integration program and would like to thank Sajida Foundation for partnering with us on this ongoing journey."

"We remain committed to sharing our tried and tested interventions as widely as possible, so that other socially responsible organisations can build on them and join us in tackling the challenges that lie ahead," he added.

Zahida Fizza Kabir, CEO of SAJIDA Foundation said, "Globally Covid-19 has shown to be not only a healthcare challenge but also a major challenge for the economy and livelihoods of vulnerable households. It is critical that we take approaches to increase resilience of these households so that they can withstand future shocks."

She said, through the partnership with Standard Chartered Bank, they aspire to deliver the right intervention, to the right individual at the right time. "Alleviating urban poor communities require collective action and we thank our partner for coming forward to make a difference."

This new initiative will provide job placement opportunities to the beneficiaries, after empowering them with a combination of employability-focused skills training, apprenticeship, and institute-based training, depending on the needs and capabilities of the beneficiaries.

Employability skills training will be provided by Sajida Livelihood officers and will cover financial and basic literacy, soft skills development and improved awareness of employee's rights, the release added.

For apprenticeship, the beneficiaries will be trained for three months in different trades like tailoring, welding, electrical and more. Institute based vocational training will be provided in Chandpur in partnership with Bitac to train members in the trade "Electrical installation & maintenance". For the business development support, beneficiaries will be trained on various tools to set up and succeed in running their own businesses, including access to finance for these potential entrepreneurs.

The bank's commitment to support Bangladesh's continued journey of prosperity even in the face of the Covid-19 challenge saw the bank secure 30 major international awards in the past year.

For 2021, Standard Chartered Bangladesh had announced a Tk135 Million (USD 1.6 million) strategic Covid-19 response action plan that supports healthcare and immediate assistance, regenerating livelihood and catalysing long-term growth.

In addition, Standard Chartered Bank continued regular community engagement initiatives in the areas of education, health and environment, among others.

Standard Chartered Bank / Sajida Foundation / extreme poverty

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Such comments are inappropriate on a public forum

Such comments are inappropriate on a public forum

9h | Panorama
There is a national park situated inside the capital city of Nairobi, which is so surreal because you have this huge landmass full of wild animals but you can still see tall buildings nearby. Photo: Collected

8 reasons Kenya should be on every Bangladeshi traveller’s bucket list

9h | Explorer
Professor Mustafizur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

Sri Lanka has been dependent on China, our sources are diversified

10h | Panorama
A 70 percent stake of The Hambantota port in Sri Lanka has been leased to China for 99 years Photo_ Bloomberg

What does the world think?

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Imran wants TV debate with Modi

Imran wants TV debate with Modi

4h | Videos
United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

4h | Videos
Trump's social media app goes live

Trump's social media app goes live

4h | Videos
Despite sanctions Russia preparing large offensive in Ukraine

Despite sanctions Russia preparing large offensive in Ukraine

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

3
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

4
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

5
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused