SCB recognised as market leader for CSR in Bangladesh at first-ever Euromoney Market Leaders survey

Corporates

TBS Report
21 August, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2022, 06:39 pm

Related News

SCB recognised as market leader for CSR in Bangladesh at first-ever Euromoney Market Leaders survey

TBS Report
21 August, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2022, 06:39 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Standard Chartered Bangladesh has been recently named the Market Leader in Bangladesh for CSR as part of Euromoney Market Leaders survey.

The survey is an independent assessment conducted by Euromoney, a leading global financial publication.

It evaluates the work done by financial service providers across key banking categories and markets.

The bank has been recognised as part of this year's inaugural rankings for its constant and consistent focus on meeting the social, developmental, environmental, and economic needs of communities across Bangladesh, reads a press release.

As part of Euromoney Market Leaders' holistic assessment process, Standard Chartered Bangladesh was given the ranking of Market Leader for championing socially responsible and environmentally sustainable practices, working with stakeholders to address societal challenges, supporting immediate Covid-19 relief efforts, and driving economic inclusion and empowerment. 

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, chief executive officer, Standard Chartered Bangladesh said, "The true impact of CSR and community activities cannot be quantified in terms of cost. It is about the lives that we can change for the better and the positive imprint that we leave behind. That is why we are particularly grateful for this accolade, as it reflects the opinions of our industry peers and key stakeholders and reaffirms our stance to be here for good in the long run. I am thankful to our clients, regulators, communities and all other stakeholders for this recognition and for constantly inspiring us make bold stands for our communities."

The bank has implemented community support measures in the following areas in recent months:

  • Donation of oxygen plants to three community hospitals with combined capacity of 1,700 litre/min, serving up to 400 patients per day;
  • Provision of life-saving medical services for critically-affected Covid-19 patients;
  • Provision of life-sustaining food and hygiene support to 125,000 individuals in 2021;
  • Set-up of digital classrooms in 10 locations across Bangladesh to reduce technology-based inequality in the education sector in 2022;
  • Employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for 1700 beneficiaries in 2021;
  • Emergency relief and aid for families impacted by devastating flooding in Northern Bangladesh in 2022; and
  • Tree plantation initiatives over the years to combat climate change.

Euromoney Market Leaders results are based on award submissions, industry interviews, in-house data, and proprietary research.

In each category, Euromoney Market Leaders offers up to three ranking tiers: Market Leader (Tier-1), Highly Regarded (Tier-2), and Notable (Tier-3).

With over 117 years of uninterrupted presence in the nation, Standard Chartered Bangladesh is the only multinational universal Bank in Bangladesh.

The bank's commitment to promoting economic and social development in Bangladesh is centred around principles of sustainability and equity.

Standard Chartered's commitment to support Bangladesh's continued journey of prosperity even in the face of a global pandemic saw the bank secure 31 major international awards in 2021.

Standard Chartered Bangladesh / CSR / Euromoney

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Plastic waste poses a serious threat to the environment as well as to the society, and overtime, its use has increased drastically. Photo: TBS

Unilever, UNDP and NCC join hands to handle the problem of plastic waste in Narayanganj 

10h | Panorama
Mad'ouk: When in doubt, wear black

Mad'ouk: When in doubt, wear black

11h | Mode
Representational photo. Picture: Collected

Double cleansing based on skin type

10h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

WB is betting our regional trade can go up 93% by improving connectivity. But is infrastructure really the main problem?

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What will the houses of the future look like?

What will the houses of the future look like?

1h | Videos
Jiban Bima wants money back, banks unable to pay

Jiban Bima wants money back, banks unable to pay

2h | Videos
Low water levels reveals WW2 German warships in Europe

Low water levels reveals WW2 German warships in Europe

2h | Videos
Grenade splinters still haunts her

Grenade splinters still haunts her

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

2
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

3
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

6
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings