SCB to offer grand assortment of exclusive deals, offers for customers this Ramadan season

Press Release
15 February, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2023, 08:03 pm

SCB to offer grand assortment of exclusive deals, offers for customers this Ramadan season

With less than 40 days in hand, it is time to start gearing up for the Holy Month of Ramadan and to, celebrate the festive season, Standard Chartered Bangladesh has partnered with an assortment of vendors across various segments to bring the best exclusive offers and deals to clients and customers across Bangladesh.

This Ramadan, Standard Chartered Bangladesh will bring amazing deals on iftar, dinner, and sehri, reads a press release.

Attractive discounts on clothing and accessories – including high-end jewellery – will ensure customers are ready for upcoming celebrations with family and friends.

A number of great offers on gadgets, home appliances, furniture, and personal care items will also be available.

Online shopping will become even easier thanks to better discounts.

One can plan their Eid getaway with great deals from the bank's travel partners – including slashed prices on resorts, hotels, airlines, and online travel agency services, adds the release.

Standard Chartered customers will get up to 50% discount on the aforementioned offers.

As in the past, these offers and deals will be from exclusive fashion houses and sought-after retail brands.

