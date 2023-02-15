SCB named best bank for sustainable finance in Bangladesh

Standard Chartered was recently named "Best Bank in Bangladesh for Sustainable Finance" at The Asset Triple A Country Awards for Sustainable Finance.

The bank was recognised by the awarding body for arranging the nation's first green zero-coupon bond and first green bond, reads a press release.

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, chief executive officer of Standard Chartered Bangladesh, said, 'Sustainable finance is key to enabling a just transition to a net-zero future while supporting sustainable infrastructure that will continue to enable Bangladesh's journey of progress and prosperity.'

By issuing the first green zero-coupon bond for Sajida Foundation, Standard Chartered Bangladesh has facilitated greater access to resources for cottage, micro, small, and medium enterprises, as per the press release.