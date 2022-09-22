SCB launches auto loan offer for Pacific Motors clients

Standard Chartered Bangladesh has recently signed an agreement with Pacific Motors Ltd (Nissan Bangladesh) to launch an exclusive auto loan offer.

Clients of Pacific Motors Ltd can now avail auto financing from the bank at a preferential interest rate of 7.99% for loan amounts up to Tk40 lakh.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Standard Chartered Bangladesh and Pacific Motors Limited (Nissan Bangladesh) was signed at the Pacific Motors head office, reads a press release.

Md Anwar Tauheed, head of Mortgage and Auto Loan; Asif Rahman, director of Islamic Banking, Standard Chartered Bangladesh; and Farzana Khan, deputy director, Pacific Motors (Nissan Bangladesh) were present.

Customers interested in availing an auto loan or learning more about the bank's auto financing facilities can contact their nearest Standard Chartered branch or call the 24-hour Client Care Centre at 16223.