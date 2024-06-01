SCB holds second board meeting

SCB holds second board meeting

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Shippers' Council of Bangladesh (SCB) held the second meeting of its Board of Directors for the term 2024-2025 on Sunday (26 May) afternoon in its own office's conference room in Dhanmondi, Dhaka under the Chairmanship of Md Rezaul Karim.

The meeting approved the minutes of the previous meeting; the accounts statement and the new membership.

Besides, the board decided to participate in the upcoming Annual Meeting of the Global Shippers' Alliance (GSA) & Asian Shippers' Alliance (ASA) which will be held in Brussels, Belgium on 18-20 November 2024.

The delegations will be led by Md Rezaul Karim, chairman, of SCB who is also the vice chairman of ASA.

Senior Vice Chairman Md Ariful Ahsan; Vice Chairman Ganesh Chandra Saha and Directors Arzu Rahman Bhuiyan; Ziaul Islam; Ataur Rahman Khan; KM Arifuzzaman & Lokapriya Barua also attended the Board meeting.

