SCB gets office bearers, directors for next term

Shippers' Council of Bangladesh (SCB) has elected office bearers and directors for the term 2022 and 2023.

The Election Board of SCB led by its Chairman Dr RM Debnath published the final result of the election today, reads a press release.

The newly elected office bearers are: Chairman Rezaul Karim, proprietor of SN Jute International; Senior Vice Chairman Ariful Ahsan, Chairman of Silk Container Lines Ltd; Vice Chairman AKM Aminul Mannan (Khokon), proprietor of East West Jute Trading Co.

The directors are: Munir Hossain, director at Dress World Ltd; Arzu Rahman Bhuiyan, proprietor of Arzu Jute Traders; Syed Bakhtiar, chairman at Active Logistics; Nurussafa Babu, director at Electro Mart Ltd; Ziaul Islam, partner of MS Fashions; Ganesh Chandra Saha, managing partner of International Jute Traders; Ataur Rahman Khan, proprietor of AR Khan & Co; and KM Arifuzzaman, proprietor of King Ocean Shipping Lines.