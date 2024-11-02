SCB and UCEP Bangladesh creates employment opportunities for over 1000 youths in Gazipur

The Giving Wings to Dreams for Youth Empowerment Programme, a collaborative project between Standard Chartered and UCEP Bangladesh, recently secured employment for over 1,000 youths.

Through various training programmes, the initiative provides participants with skills training, mid-level management, and entrepreneurship development opportunities. Over two years, the projects will serve a total of 2,000 beneficiaries. As of September 2024, the project has secured self or wage employment for 1146 beneficiaries. This represents 73% of the target, exceeding the scheduled target for the period ahead of project completion in 2025. Standard Chartered launched the project under Future makers, the Bank's flagship global community initiative.

Bitopi Das Chowdhury, Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand & Marketing, Standard Chartered Bangladesh, said, "This milestone is a testament to the incredible potential of Bangladesh's youth. As we continue working towards building sustainable prosperity, the need for equal economic opportunities remains pressing. The skill-development programmes, cocreated in consultation with the public and private sectors, will prepare the youth for gainful employment and increase the supply of skilled workforce for the industries of Gazipur, a key industrial hub. We are proud to work with UCEP Bangladesh in providing thousands of youth with the skills they need to build a brighter future for themselves and their communities."

The project provides classroom and workplace-based training in electrical installation and maintenance, welding, sewing machine operation, apparel screen printing, tailoring and dressmaking, and beauty care. The initiative also offers a Workplace Wellbeing Management course to sensitise participants on physical and mental wellbeing and ensure sexual & reproductive health and rights are supported. After completing trade-specific training, high-potential trainees also receive Entrepreneurship Development Training. The project prioritises inclusivity with a target of 50% female representation and 2% representation of persons with disabilities among the beneficiaries. Graduates provided employment support, with around 1100 securing self or wage employment.

With over 119 years of commitment to Bangladesh's growth, Standard Chartered continues to champion initiatives that promote sustainable development in the communities the Bank calls home. Standard Chartered remains dedicated to investing in communities, supporting services, and creating new opportunities for stakeholders, all while fostering inclusive and sustainable growth in Bangladesh.