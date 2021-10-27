SBL, GRI hold sustainability reporting engagement programme 

Corporates

TBS Report
27 October, 2021, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2021, 06:43 pm

Related News

SBL, GRI hold sustainability reporting engagement programme 

The programme aims to prepare a sustainability report based on the GRI Standards

TBS Report
27 October, 2021, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2021, 06:43 pm
SBL, GRI hold sustainability reporting engagement programme 

Standard Bank Limited (SBL) has entered into an exclusive sustainability reporting engagement programme with Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) on Tuesday.

The programme aims to prepare a sustainability report based on the GRI Standards, said a press release.

Khondoker Rashed Maqsood, the managing director & CEO of Standard Bank, and Dr Aditi Haldar, director of GRI, South Asia Region, exchanged their views on the exclusive virtual programme.

SBL Additional Managing Director Md Touhidul Alam Khan, Head of Investment Risk Management Division & Sustainable Finance Division Md Bahar Mahmud, GRI South Asia Region Manager Rubina Pal, along with other officials from both organisations joined the event.

SBL / GRI / Standard Bank Limited (SBL)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Dhanmondi Lake to be protected with proper planning

Dhanmondi Lake to be protected with proper planning

1d | Videos
$12-15bn smuggled out a year

$12-15bn smuggled out a year

1d | Videos
Menstrual health facts everyone should know

Menstrual health facts everyone should know

1d | Videos
Syrian refugee puppet ‘Little Amal’ completes journey in England

Syrian refugee puppet ‘Little Amal’ completes journey in England

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

2
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

3
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

4
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

5
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

6
Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF
Economy

Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF