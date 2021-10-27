SBL, GRI hold sustainability reporting engagement programme 

Standard Bank Limited (SBL) has entered into an exclusive sustainability reporting engagement programme with Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) on Tuesday.

The programme aims to prepare a sustainability report based on the GRI Standards, said a press release.

Khondoker Rashed Maqsood, the managing director & CEO of Standard Bank, and Dr Aditi Haldar, director of GRI, South Asia Region, exchanged their views on the exclusive virtual programme.

SBL Additional Managing Director Md Touhidul Alam Khan, Head of Investment Risk Management Division & Sustainable Finance Division Md Bahar Mahmud, GRI South Asia Region Manager Rubina Pal, along with other officials from both organisations joined the event.