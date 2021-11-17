SBK Tech Ventures partners with SOSV & Miaki to launch SM² in Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 November, 2021, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2021, 04:33 pm

SBK Tech Ventures has announced the launch of SM², a new world-class Seed Accelerator exclusively for high-potential startups in Bangladesh. 

SM² will provide startups with the tools they need to rapidly scale by connecting founders with mentors and investors. The programme offers guaranteed investment funding to the selected startups from the three partners, with access to their vast networks of investors, subject matter experts and startups across Asia for new opportunities to improve product offerings, and expand to new markets.

Launching in November 2021, the programme will include 3 seed-stage Bangladeshi startups. SM² is a collaboration between SBK Tech Ventures, SOSV, and Miaki.
 
Sonia Bashir Kabir, Founder of SBK Tech Ventures said, "Technology has always enabled people and companies to be more productive but post Covid the world witnessed how technology played an instrumental role in becoming the great equalizer. I am bullish about Bangladeshi tech startups which aim to solve problems of the masses. Our startup ecosystem is at a nascent stage. This partnership with a world class VC like SOSV to not only train but also guarantee funding for startups will be a game changer."
 
William Bao Bean, General Partner at SOSV and Managing Director of MOX and Chinaccelerator said, "Bangladesh's ecosystem is on the verge of an inflection point: the young population, easy access to smartphones, and the hunger for success we witness here is simply unprecedented. As an investor, we're committed to backing smart founders no matter where they come from, the founders who are solving the world's most pressing challenges, right here in Bangladesh. Having invested in Asia for twenty years, we're excited to bring our partner network of over 240 corporations to Bangladesh and help them benefit from the innovations coming out of this exciting ecosystem. "
 
Co-founder of Miaki, Taro Araya says, "Bangladesh has the human capital and we are here to support aspiring entrepreneurs to fast track their growth. We are confident that fantastic companies can be created, given the right encouragement."

